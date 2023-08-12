 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_indy_ggprixracehl_230812.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar on Indianapolis Road Course
nbc_pl_emerypresser_230812.jpg
Emery: Newcastle ‘deserved’ to beat Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick puts frustrating Michigan behind, focuses on Indy
Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_indy_ggprixracehl_230812.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar on Indianapolis Road Course
nbc_pl_emerypresser_230812.jpg
Emery: Newcastle ‘deserved’ to beat Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dixon keeps streak alive with Indianapolis win

August 12, 2023 04:39 PM
Scott Dixon discusses his "crazy" win at Indianapolis after spinning on Lap 1 and driving to victory lane for his 54th career victory, marking 19-straight seasons with an IndyCar win.