MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
NFL: New York Giants at Denver Broncos
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense

October 23, 2025 11:35 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a worn-down Denver Broncos defense being liable to getting "diced up" by Dak Prescott has them backing the Dallas Cowboys at +3.5.

nbc_roto_meyers_251022.jpg
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
nbc_roto_wentz_251022.jpg
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
nbc_roto_collins_251022.jpg
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
nbc_roto_daniels_251022.jpg
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
jetstaylorthumbnailtwo.jpg
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
nbc_roto_bryceyoung_251021.jpg
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
nbc_roto_jsn_251021.jpg
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
nbc_roto_evans_251021.jpg
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_roto_chasev2_251017.jpg
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_montgomery_251015.jpg
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251014.jpg
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
nbc_roto_swift_251014.jpg
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251014.jpg
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
nbc_roto_bijan_251014.jpg
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside

nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_csu_dalvsden_251023.jpg
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
nbc_csu_tbvsno_251023.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nygvsphi_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_clevsne_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
oly_gawia_worlds_melnikovav3_251023.jpg
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
nbc_csu_sfvshou_251023.jpg
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
nbc_roto_bte_gbatpitt_251023.jpg
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_nyjvscin_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_bufvscar_251023.jpg
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_chivsbal_251023.jpg
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_miavsatl_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_minvslacv2_251023.jpg
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
oly_gawia_worlds_wong.jpg
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
nbc_cfb_nwstonepkg_251023.jpg
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
nbc_pft_vikingschargersv2_251023.jpg
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
nbc_pft_fulltroyintv_251023.jpg
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
nbc_pft_ravenslockerroomv3_251023.jpg
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
nbc_pft_steelersfieldv2_251023.jpg
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
oly_gawia_worlds_caylor_251023.jpg
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
nbc_pft_tushpush_251023.jpg
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251023.jpg
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
nbc_pft_gofftrickplay_251023.jpg
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
nbc_pft_onsidekicktalks_251023__046569.jpg
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives