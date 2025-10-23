Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more!
Close
Watch Now
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
October 23, 2025 11:35 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why a worn-down Denver Broncos defense being liable to getting "diced up" by Dak Prescott has them backing the Dallas Cowboys at +3.5.
Related Videos
01:49
Ideal fantasy fits for Meyers: ATL, PIT, BUF
01:03
Wentz starting in Week 8 is good news for fantasy
01:13
Texans WR corps could be a ‘mess’ if Collins sits
01:17
Approach Commanders with ‘caution’ in fantasy
01:33
Fantasy managers ‘almost need’ Taylor as Jets’ QB
01:21
What Young’s likely Week 8 absence means for CAR
01:37
JSN making case as fantasy’s ‘best overall player’
01:29
Bucs’ Johnson, Otton get boosts in Evans’ absence
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
Latest Clips
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue