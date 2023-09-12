 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Jeremy Martin jumps.JPG
Jeremy Martin renews with ClubMX for three years
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Simona Halep banned 4 years in doping case
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 1: Jordan Love Rising

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_jimtrotter_230912.jpg
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
nbc_bfa_zachwilson_230912.jpg
Can Wilson lead the Jets to success post-Rodgers?
nbc_roto_rfsplayerconcerns_230912.jpg
Fields, Akers had concerning performances Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Jeremy Martin jumps.JPG
Jeremy Martin renews with ClubMX for three years
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3
Simona Halep banned 4 years in doping case
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 1: Jordan Love Rising

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_jimtrotter_230912.jpg
The significance of Trotter’s lawsuit against NFL
nbc_bfa_zachwilson_230912.jpg
Can Wilson lead the Jets to success post-Rodgers?
nbc_roto_rfsplayerconcerns_230912.jpg
Fields, Akers had concerning performances Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Hall 1A with Jets after Week 1?

September 12, 2023 03:41 PM
Breece Hall averaged 12.7 yards per rush on Monday night, but Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter don't see a path for him to continue producing big numbers for fantasy managers.