Ganna impresses with 'insane' time trial finish

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
FLEX Finder Week 2: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kayshon Boutte deserve spots in fantasy football lineups
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets
Seahawks at Steelers 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Back Bubba Chandler and Yu Darvish

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
FLEX Finder Week 2: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kayshon Boutte deserve spots in fantasy football lineups
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets
Seahawks at Steelers 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Back Bubba Chandler and Yu Darvish

Top Clips

nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ganna impresses with 'insane' time trial finish

September 11, 2025 10:26 AM
Christian Vande Velde and Bob Roll react to Filippo Ganna's "unreal" time trial finish in Stage 18 of Vuelta a España.

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
06:21
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
01:19
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
11:44
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:14
Sun could be setting on McDaniel’s approach in MIA
nbc_pft_hillv2_250911.jpg
02:31
Hill is under Personal Conduct Policy review
nbc_pft_tnfpreview_250911.jpg
10:50
Daniels is instilling confidence into Commanders
nbc_pft_nflbusiness_250911.jpg
06:51
Commanders’ Harris, Quinn change reset everything
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250911.jpg
07:08
How Hill could elevate Chiefs if Dolphins move on
nbc_pft_lions_250911.jpg
07:19
Lions need to show ‘clear steps forward’ in Week 2
nbc_pft_packerslions_250911.jpg
06:15
Why Love can lead Packers to NFC North victory
nbc_pft_nabers_250911.jpg
03:16
Nabers addresses sideline frustration in Week 1
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_250911.jpg
04:14
Lamar’s calf cramp forced BAL to punt late vs. BUF
nbc_pft_jerryjeudy_250911.jpg
04:39
Jeudy, Ward see ‘disrespect’ being underdogs
nbc_pft_joeflacco_250911.jpg
02:35
Flacco gets candid about wanting to beat Ravens
nbc_golf_fohm_250910.jpg
07:47
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_rtf_clemsongeorgiatech_250910.jpg
02:55
Georgia Tech has ‘prime opportunity’ vs. Clemson
nbc_rtf_georgiatennessee_250910.jpg
03:31
Will Georgia do enough to win vs. Tennessee?
nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
08:42
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
04:02
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
06:22
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250910.jpg
05:16
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
nbc_rtf_mississippistarizonast_250910.jpg
02:33
Leavitt, ASU ‘disappointing’ in loss to MSU
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
02:16
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
02:21
Fuente lands new role with CFP
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_dennissutton_250910.jpg
02:23
Dennis-Sutton has been a ‘game-wrecker’ for PSU
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship