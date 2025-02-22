Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland
Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_cbb_sthertzint_250222.jpg
Schertz lauds Billikens for best team performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland
Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale throws 2 perfect innings for Atlanta in his spring debut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
nbc_rugby_engvsco_250222.jpg
Six Nations highlights: England 16, Scotland 15
nbc_cbb_sthertzint_250222.jpg
Schertz lauds Billikens for best team performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico

February 22, 2025 06:20 PM
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Up Next
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_whitehousemeeting_250220.jpg
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knapp_250219.jpg
2:35
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Now Playing
commish.jpg
7:28
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcjustinleonardintv_250218.jpg
7:23
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcmexicoopen_250218.jpg
7:37
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Now Playing
tiger_new_mpx.jpg
4:38
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
2:03
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
Now Playing