Watch Now
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Up Next
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
The Golf Central crew reacts to highlights from PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter's 62-stroke second round that vaulted him to the top of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld leaderboard.
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing 'stress'
Damon Hack reports a 'sense of anxiety' among some PGA Tour pros at the Mexico Open awaiting news of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger and what it could mean for their pathways to stay in the competition.
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
The Golf Central crew reacts to the news of representatives from the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's PIF meeting at the White House and analyze how soon a deal could realistically be finalized.
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Ahead of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Damon Hack catches up with Jake Knapp, whose first career PGA Tour win came in the same event last year.
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
LPGA won't name new commissioner for 'a while'
Tom Abbott joins Golf Central to preview the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain where things stand with the Tour's commissioner search before discussing golf's larger pace of play debate and Lydia Ko's stardom.
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
Leonard 'on right track' after Chubb Classic win
Justin Leonard reflects on his first PGA Tour Champions win and why he enjoyed playing a stress-free 18th hole before looking ahead to the Ryder Cup.
Bhatia focused on ‘being smart’ at Mexico Open
Bhatia focused on 'being smart' at Mexico Open
Akshay Bhatia, Jackson Suber and others join Damon Hack to discuss what to expect at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld before the Golf Central crew explains why this is such a pivotal stop on the PGA Tour.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.