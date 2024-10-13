 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Leonard throws three TDs, runs for another as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
3 former NASCAR Cup champions cite how jarring Roval’s frontstretch chicane curbing is

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_teztd_241012.jpg
Gabriel finds Johnson for stellar 48-yard TD
nbc_cfb_egbukatd_241012.jpg
Howard delivers perfect TD throw to Egbuka
nbc_cfb_stewarttd_241012_1920_1080.jpg
Stewart makes 69-yard catch to set up TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Matt McCarty looking for first PGA Tour win in third career start at Black Desert Championship
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Leonard throws three TDs, runs for another as No. 11 Notre Dame beats Stanford 49-7
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
3 former NASCAR Cup champions cite how jarring Roval’s frontstretch chicane curbing is

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_teztd_241012.jpg
Gabriel finds Johnson for stellar 48-yard TD
nbc_cfb_egbukatd_241012.jpg
Howard delivers perfect TD throw to Egbuka
nbc_cfb_stewarttd_241012_1920_1080.jpg
Stewart makes 69-yard catch to set up TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCarty's KFT success helping him at Black Desert

October 12, 2024 08:27 PM
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.
Up Next
nbc_glf_wesbryaneagle_241012.jpg
0:25
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_notahintv_241008.jpg
4:19
NB3 Match Play shows continued investment in golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_championshighlights_241006.jpg
1:33
HLs: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftsoundandreax_241006.jpg
3:28
Goodwin emotional after earning 2025 PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241006.jpg
2:17
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinyuintv_241006.jpg
2:17
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcyoutube_241005.jpg
1:04
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dunhillreax_241005.jpg
6:30
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_keithreax_241005.jpg
3:39
Mitchell ‘consistent and smooth’ through Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alfreddunhill_241004.jpg
4:13
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2
Now Playing