Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they're managing to have fun and embrace each other's company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
The Golf Central crew analyze Cameron Young's performance after Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, discussing why he could be on the cusp of seeing the hardware start to flow in.
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Will Zalatoris discusses his -6 Round 1 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why reps are important for his game and his weekend in Detroit.
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia fires off a first-round 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is pleased with his play around the greens as he looks to put his focus on the driver ahead of Round 2.
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Defending champion Rickie Fowler talks over his performance on the first day of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining how he was able to keep things "stress free" in Round 1.
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
Seth Waugh joins Golf Central alongside PGA of America president John Lindert to explain his decision to step down as the organization's CEO and his plans for the advisor role he is moving into.
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Els says Newport is in ‘great shape’ ahead of USSO
Ernie Els discusses the layout of Newport Country Club — the site of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open — and explains why the course will provide a "different taste" for players in Rhode Island.
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
Amy Yang joins the set of Golf Central after winning her first major at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and how she recovered from two missed cuts in prior tournaments to put down a dominating performance.