 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores dramatic win over Alex Bowman
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

mpx_round_3.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Aric Almirola scores dramatic win over Alex Bowman
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

mpx_round_3.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Morikawa feels 'something is clicking' at Bay Hill

March 8, 2025 07:30 PM
Golf Central breaks down Collin Morikawa's performance in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how he's playing some of the best golf of his career.
Up Next
Smyliev2.jpg
2:58
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryint_250307.jpg
7:22
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250307.jpg
2:14
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
Now Playing
saunders_site.jpg
11:24
Palmer’s grandson Saunders: API about giving back
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250306.jpg
12:40
Lowry-Rory connection on full display at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganreax_250306.jpg
6:11
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkintv_250306.jpg
7:55
Clark was ‘comfortable’ during Round 1 of API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250306.jpg
4:04
Horschel gets ready for Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_currytalk_250305.jpg
3:48
Why Steph Curry reminds Brandel of Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahanintv_250305.jpg
14:17
PGA Tour’s Monahan focused on what he can control
Now Playing