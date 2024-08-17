Watch Now
Matsuyama shows 'command' in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner think it's hard to envision anyone but Hideki Matsuyama winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship after he shot a 64 in Round 3 to take a five-stroke lead.
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Scottie Scheffler looks ahead to Sunday after his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he wants to give himself "more opportunities" amid Hideki Matsuyama's strong run.
Dunlap among contenders at FedEx St. Jude
Nick Dunlap discusses his Round 3 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship before Johnson Wagner and George Savaricas break down the 20-year-old's strong performance at TPC Southwind.
Matsuyama navigating aftermath of London robbery
Todd Lewis gives the latest on the fallout of Hideki Matsuyama getting robbed in London on his way back from the Paris Olympics and how it will affect him during the FedExCup playoffs.
HLs: Schauffele bogey free to open FedEx St. Jude
Don't miss highlights from Xander Schauffele's bogey-free opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear what he's been working on to improve his form after the Paris Olympics.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear him talk about getting his tournament off to a good start.
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood: Olympic silver medal is ‘very special’
Todd Lewis catches up with Tommy Fleetwood following his Paris Olympics experience and previews his battle for the FedExCup.
Alcott: Ko has ‘made her mark’ on women’s golf
Amy Alcott, member of the LPGA Hall of Fame and winner of five major championships, joins Golf Central to discuss the Hall of Fame requirements and the latest of Lydia Ko's many achievements, an Olympic gold medal.
Malixi was ‘magical’ in U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Steve Burkowski reflects on an unforgettable U.S. Women's Amateur, where Rianne Malixi defeated Asterisk Talley in a thrilling matchup amid her impressive summer.