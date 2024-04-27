Watch Now
Highlights: Barron, Alker tied at MEC
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Doug Barron and Steven Alker are battling for the lead.
Highlights: Tight field featured in Japan
Watch highlights from the second round of action from the ISPS Handa Championship in Gotemba, Japan.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Rex Hoggard offers his reactions to the PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program now that the tour has released more details on the program.
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis explains the news of the PGA Tour Enterprises' player equity program, which gives nearly 200 players access to $1.5 billion in equity.
Runion: LSU is ready to break through
LSU women's golf head coach Garrett Runion talks about the Tigers' regional selection for the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships.
South Carolina gearing up for NCAA regional play
As South Carolina women’s golf earns its fourth-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Auburn Regional, head coach Kalen Anderson joins the Golf Central team to discuss the team’s focus and preparations.
Walker talks Stanford's NCAA Regionals preparation
Stanford women's golf program director Anne Walker joins the Golf Channel to discuss her confidence in her team, happiness with a No. 1 seed and how they are preparing for the NCAA Regionals.
How Olympics showcases golf and its stars
The Golf Central team takes a look at the Olympic golf standings and Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation, discusses preparations and goals for Paris.
Scheffler's run defined by high 'quality' of wins
Rex Hoggard catches up with Anna Jackson on Scottie Scheffler's dominant run, where they discuss his upward trajectory and compare his current stretch to Tiger Woods in his prime.
Korda tapped into her 'bubble' on Chevron Sunday
Nelly Korda explains the challenge of finishing her third round and all of her fourth round on Sunday at the Chevron Championship to earn her second major and tie the longest LPGA Tour winning streak at five.