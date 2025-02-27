Watch Now
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic
Jake Knapp was on fire during Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic, recording the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history at PGA National.
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
Rickie Fowler has already accomplished a lot, but he wants more now that he has entered the back half of his 30s.
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
Craig Dolch joins Golf Central to discuss how Jack and Barbara Nicklaus have embedded themselves in Palm Beach and remember Tiger Woods' heyday.
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
Golf Central discusses how Luke Clanton could earn a PGA Tour card by making the cut at the Cognizant Classic, and they also weigh in on why Justin Hastings has their attention.
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women’s golf
Golf Central details the latest on the Stanford and Florida State women's golf squads, including why the Cardinals boast one of their "deepest" groups and how the Seminoles pose challenges with their one-two punch.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the final round of action from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Aldrich Potgieter talks about his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Golf Central crew assesses whether he will be prepared to battle in the final round.
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
The Golf Central crew reacts to highlights from PGA Tour rookie Aldrich Potgieter's 62-stroke second round that vaulted him to the top of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld leaderboard.
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Rex Hoggard reports on the meeting between President Trump, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, including what it means for golf's reunification and next steps.
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Damon Hack reports a 'sense of anxiety' among some PGA Tour pros at the Mexico Open awaiting news of a potential PGA Tour-LIV merger and what it could mean for their pathways to stay in the competition.