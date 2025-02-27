 Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyle Tucker
St. Bonaventure v Saint Joseph
How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham: Live stream info for A-10 men’s basketball game
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Merrill

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: Knapp posts historic 59 at Cognizant Classic

February 27, 2025 02:05 PM
Jake Knapp was on fire during Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic, recording the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history at PGA National.
nbc_golf_fowlerhit_250226.jpg
6:21
What is in store for Fowler’s future?
nbc_golf_dolchintv_250225.jpg
7:30
Nicklaus couple ‘the driving force’ of Cognizant
LukeTheNuke.jpg
5:00
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
nbc_golf_womenscollege_250224.jpg
2:59
Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women’s golf
nbc_golf_mexopenrd4_250223.jpg
5:42
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
nbc_golf_whitehousemeeting_250220.jpg
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
