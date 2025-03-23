Watch Now
HLs: Mansell wins Porsche Singapore Classic
Watch highlights from the final round of the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, where Richard Mansell nailed a two-putt birdie from over 100 feet to earn the win.
Spieth, Thomas flourish together in Valspar Rd. 3
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best shots of the day from Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who were paired together for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship and both carded sub-68 days.
Anger boiling over for players at Valspar
With several difficult stretches, Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course can sway any golfer's attitude. In Saturday's third round at the Valspar Championship, that rang true once more.
Hovland in ‘prime position’ as Valspar co-leader
Viktor Hovland shares why he's "very pleased" with his third-round performance at the Valspar Championship before Golf Central analyzes how the 27-year-old put himself in a "great spot" going into Sunday's final round.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of Valspar Championship, including conversations with J.T. Poston and Andrew Novak.
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar
The Golf Central desk looks at Xander Schauffele's second round at the Valspar Championship and sees the No. 3 golfer in the world getting back to his old self after recovering from an injury.
Hovland ‘starting to see improvements’ with swing
Viktor Hovland explains how the extra work he's put in on the green has paid off, discussing his takeaways from the second round of the Valspar Championship where he holds the co-lead.
HLs: Spieth, Thomas improve positions at Valspar
Watch highlights from Jordan Spieth from Justin Thomas during Round 2 at the Valspar Championship, where both players improved their spots on the leaderboard.
Hovland gaining momentum at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central Pregame crew breaks down Viktor Hovland's highlights from Round 2 of the Valspar Championship.
Inspiring qualifier Chi feeling support at Valspar
Andre Chi achieved a lifelong goal -- that came with sacrifice -- by qualifying Monday for his first PGA Tour event. He spoke after his opening round at the Valspar Championship about all the support he's felt this week.
Ball striking, conditions hurt Spieth, JT in Rd. 1
Golf Central recaps the first-round performances for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the Valspar Championship, discussing the combination of current form and tough conditions that led to struggles.