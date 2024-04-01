Watch Now
Highlight: Jaeger holds strong to win Houston Open
Golf Central looks back at the pivotal moments from the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, including shots from Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, and others
Tosti ‘a breath of fresh air’ at Houston Open
Golf Central discusses Alejandro Tosti’s unsung performance at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open and how this positions him in the Aon Swing 5.
Scheffler struggles from 5-10 feet at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler talks about his missed putt to force a playoff at the Houston Open and his final round overall before the Golf Central crew breaks down his off week at the greens, specifically from 5-10 feet.
Rhythm helps Jaeger to long-awaited PGA Tour win
Hear from Stephan Jaeger after winning the Texas Children's Houston Open and learn what exactly Tripp Isenhour loves about Jaeger's game.
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
Alejandro Tosti's college coach, Florida's J.C. Deacon, joins Golf Channel to explain what makes the fiery Tosti tick.
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Watch the exchange between Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau on the fourth green during Round 3 of the Houston Open, in which Tosti challenged Finau on whose putt was away and the two disagreed on who should putt first.
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler had a few narrow misses that cost him in Round 3 of the Houston Open, but overall, it was a solid round for the world No. 1 as he enters Sunday tied for the lead.
Irons, putter on Moving Day have Dunlap one back
Nick Dunlap shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the Houston Open, moving to just one shot back of the lead while trying to become the first to win as an amateur and pro in the same PGA Tour season.
Clark: Back is ‘getting better everyday’
Wyndham Clark discusses how he is battling through a back injury at the Houston Open and how the course is playing differently from the first day of action.