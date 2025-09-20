Watch Now
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 3
Check out the best highlights from the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Up Next
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Check out the best shots from Round 2 action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
Nelly seeking 'consistency', Lewis' irons heat up
The Golf Central Crew unpack Nelly Korda's opening round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship before explaining how reduced accuracy and weekend struggles could account for her remaining winless in the 2025 season.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Check out the best highlights from the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Check out the best highlights from the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Tom Watson joins Golf Central to reflect on his experiences as a player and captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, how the crowd acts as a '13th man' and much more, take his stance on the compensation debate and much more.
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Kira K. Dixon joins Eamon Lynch to unpack the 'sense of inevitability' surrounding Scottie Scheffler at the Procore Championship and how he's looking to carry that over into the Ryder Cup.
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Darren Clarke discusses why there is nothing in golf like playing in the Ryder Cup, how emotional it was for him to participate in the 2006 competition, if the Americans will have an advantage at Bethpage Black and more.
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Analyzing Griffin's missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Tripp Isenhour and Cara Banks discuss Ben Griffin's missed birdie putt at the end of the Procore Championship, questioning how U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will manage Griffin as well as other players.