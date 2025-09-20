 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Joey Aguilar throws for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Utah
Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech to 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Joey Aguilar throws for three touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee over UAB 56-24
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Utah
Backup QB Will Hammond sparks No. 17 Texas Tech to 34-10 win over No. 16 Utah

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Nationwide Children's Hospital Champ., Rd 3

September 20, 2025 05:07 PM
Check out the best highlights from the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
2:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
6:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
7:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
4:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
4:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Now Playing
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
1:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
3:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
3:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Now Playing

Related Videos

Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_imsa_bloomqvistgtp_250920.jpg
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_boullelpm2_250920.jpg
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_mdwischl_250920.jpg
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_stevensonpole_250920.jpg
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_purtd1_250920.jpg
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_250920.jpg
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_cfb_wiscotd1_250920.jpg
01:23
Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown
nbc_imsa_mpchallenge_250920.jpg
12:09
HLs: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
pl_fan_fest_copy.jpg
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_cfb_marylandtd3_250920.jpg
01:01
Washington and Knotts connect for 62-yard TD
nbc_pl_2playersintv_250920.jpg
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
nbc_pl_muche_250920.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_muchepostgame_250920.jpg
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250920.jpg
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea