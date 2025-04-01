 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milano - Sanremo 2025 - Men's Arrival And Podium
Welcome to the Hell of the North: 3-time Tour champion Pogacar to make Paris-Roubaix debut
NASCAR Xfinity: LiUNA 300
NASCAR penalizes Sammy Smith for actions on last lap of Martinsville Xfinity race
Tom Izzo
Michigan State’s Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker enter transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milano - Sanremo 2025 - Men's Arrival And Podium
Welcome to the Hell of the North: 3-time Tour champion Pogacar to make Paris-Roubaix debut
NASCAR Xfinity: LiUNA 300
NASCAR penalizes Sammy Smith for actions on last lap of Martinsville Xfinity race
Tom Izzo
Michigan State’s Tre Holloman and Xavier Booker enter transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta

April 1, 2025 04:45 PM
From the 18th hole of her practice round for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Lottie Woad tells Cara Banks about handling increased attention as the defending winner and what she's anticipating from the two courses.
Up Next
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
4:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
8:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
5:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
4:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
2:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
Now Playing
alejandro_tosti.jpg
3:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
2:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
3:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
2:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
05:12
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open
nbc_gc_kordaintv_250236.jpg
01:58
Korda excited for LPGA’s growth, next generation
nbc_gt_sauceintv_250326.jpg
02:43
Jets CB Gardner ‘addicted’ to playing golf
scheffler.jpg
05:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
04:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
06:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_season1thoughts_250326.jpg
05:29
How TGL can expand upon first season’s momentum
nbc_golfcentral_tostiinterview_250325.jpg
11:17
Tosti: My passion is authentic, just ‘who I am’
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
02:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
04:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
02:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
06:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
06:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
korda.jpg
04:37
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsgoal2v2_250401.jpg
01:40
Martinelli’s flick finds Saka to make it 2-0
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250401.jpg
56
Muniz pulls one back for Fulham against Arsenal
deegan_beaumer.jpg
13:55
Supercross 2025: Seattle biggest moments
nbc_roto_breecehall_250401.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Hall will have backfield competition in 2025
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
01:19
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
01:20
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
01:15
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham
nbc_roto_goedert_250401.jpg
01:17
Goedert reportedly could be traded during draft
nbc_cbb_secdominance_250401.jpg
08:39
Does SEC need a title to validate dominant season?
nbc_cbb_chalkfinalfour_250401.jpg
04:58
Dominance of 1-seeds sets up special Final Four
nbc_cbb_dukevfield_250401.jpg
05:45
Why Duke is a ‘cut above the rest’ in NCAA Tourney
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_pl_haalandinjury_250401.jpg
01:22
How will Manchester City handle loss of Haaland?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings