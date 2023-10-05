 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
H.J. Kim leads Ascendant LPGA; Lexi seven back
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round One
In bid to secure Tour card, Hadley leads Sanderson
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Vandy’s Sherwood – traveler, master chef, winner again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_kftourchamprd1_231005.jpg
Highlights: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
H.J. Kim leads Ascendant LPGA; Lexi seven back
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round One
In bid to secure Tour card, Hadley leads Sanderson
2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Vandy’s Sherwood – traveler, master chef, winner again

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_kftourchamprd1_231005.jpg
Highlights: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames

October 5, 2023 07:40 PM
A grandstand at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the host of the Ryder Cup just four days ago, went up in flames on Thursday. No one was injured.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
3:57
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_zambriint_231004.jpg
6:20
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
7:05
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
4:44
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_yinknightintvV2_230923.jpg
1:53
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2putting.jpg
4:22
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Now Playing
banksmckenziesolheimday2.jpg
6:32
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pettersenpresser_230922.jpg
7:16
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback
Now Playing