Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames
A grandstand at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the host of the Ryder Cup just four days ago, went up in flames on Thursday. No one was injured.
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Billy Kratzert and George Savaricas break down Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where leader Chesson Hadley is once again performing under pressure as he battles for his PGA Tour card.
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady joins Golf Central to discuss the vandalism on four different greens at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, the site of Jim Furyk's event beginning Friday.
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
Chris Zambri joins Golf Central to discuss being named the first head coach of the USGA's U.S. National Development Team and the goals of the new program.
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
Brentley Romine joins Golf Channel to discuss the early issues Spikemark has encountered as the new scoring provider of NCAA golf.
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Tripp Isenhour joins Golf Central to discuss what's on the line in the upcoming FedExCup Fall, which begins this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda talk about their chemistry as a duo after their four-ball match victory aided a Day 2 Solheim Cup comeback for Team Europe.
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight of Team U.S. talk about their huge four-ball match win on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup, in which a pep talk and some ensuing key putts led them past Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall.
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie talk about putting on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup where Team USA struggled on the greens while Team Europe thrived.
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Paige Mackenzie and Cara Banks report from Day 2 at the Solheim Cup where Team Europe's strategy helped them equalize the score heading into the final day.