Olympic women's golf unpredictable after 36 holes
With two rounds left in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament, the storylines are rampant -- from Lydia Ko to Nelly Korda to Morgane Metraux to Mariajo Uribe -- and it's impossible to predict how they'll end.
Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
Golf Central's Todd Lewis explains how the FedExCup will honor Grayson Murray before interviewing Victor Perez, Brendon Todd, Seamus Power and Lucas Glover ahead of the Wyndham Championship.
Podium picks for Olympics men's golf competition
The Golf Central crew makes their bold predictions for their gold, silver, and bronze medal winners for the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics.
Previewing Paris Olympics men's golf competition
The Golf Central crew look ahead to the men's golf competition and discuss the biggest names to watch at the Paris Olympics.
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
Xander Schauffele opens up about what his Olympic gold medal means to him and his father as he prepares to defend it at the Paris Olympics.
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media representing Team USA ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
Rex Hoggard and John Wood discuss the favorites for the Player of the Year and preview the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Rahm: Paris has been an 'unbelievable experience'
Jon Rahm and David Puig speak to the media representing Team Spain ahead of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Lowry, McIlroy 'focused on preparation' in Paris
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy speak to the media representing Ireland ahead of the men's golf tournament at the Paris Olympics.