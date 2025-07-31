 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Loretta Lynns 2025 Open Pro Day 2 Enzo Temmerman.jpg
Three for Temmerman, Enzo scores third win in 250 Pro Sport Moto 2
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: Wyndham Championship - First Round
Again fighting for card, but with a different caddie, Joel Dahmen shoots 61 at Wyndham Championship
Cedric Mullins
Mets find a center fielder in trade with Orioles for Cedric Mullins

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_goodellint_250731.jpg
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
nbc_fnia_afcwestdiscussion_250731.jpg
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_fnia_lionsexpectationsv2_250731.jpg
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round

July 31, 2025 06:13 PM
Relive the best highlights from the first round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
6:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
4:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
Now Playing
scott_mpx_new.jpg
3:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
7:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
2:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
5:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
9:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
2:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
Now Playing

nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
fec_trophy.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Who helped, hurt cause in FEC rankings?
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points
nbc_golf_benjamesintv_250723.jpg
06:50
James has ‘unfinished business’ in senior year
nbc_golf_scottieroundtable_250723.jpg
04:27
Who is going to threaten Scheffler?
scheffler_majors.jpg
06:16
How much better was Scheffler in 2025 majors?
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspiethdiscussion_250722.jpg
06:38
How will Bradley choose end of Ryder Cup roster?
nbc_golf_gc_haotongliinterview_250722.jpg
03:07
After Open T4, Li on the hunt for PGA Tour card

nbc_fnia_goodellint_250731.jpg
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
nbc_fnia_afcwestdiscussion_250731.jpg
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
nbc_fnia_lionsexpectationsv2_250731.jpg
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
nbc_fnia_floriodelaney_250731.jpg
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
ffhh_thumb_1.jpg
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
herbert.jpg
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
nbc_fnia_mclaurinparsons_250731.jpg
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
nbc_fnia_digitalhofcut_250731.jpg
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250731.jpg
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
nbc_roto_noahfant_250731.jpg
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
nbc_roto_xavierworthy_250731.jpg
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
nbc_roto_helsley_250731.jpg
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_saurez_250731.jpg
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
nbc_roto_millersearspadres_250731.jpg
01:49
Miller’s fantasy stock rises after trade to Padres
nbc_roto_duran_250731.jpg
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
nbc_cyc_femmesstage6_250731.jpg
21:21
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
16:31
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
nbc_simms_afcteams_250731.jpg
19:02
What AFC teams have legitimate Super Bowl windows?
wilkins.jpg
03:35
Wilkins’ release from Raiders feels ‘really odd’
phils_mpx.jpg
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
nbc_roto_nlroy_2507031.jpg
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU