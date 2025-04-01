Watch Now
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women's Amateur
Cara Banks and Morgan Pressel report from Georgia ahead of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where a palpable energy doesn't come without some bad news as fourth-ranked Rianna Malixi has withdrawn with a back injury.
Brentley Romine reacts to the "massive blow" of Rianne Malixi's Augusta National Women's Amateur withdrawal before sharing why he's bullish on Asterisk Talley this weekend and an under-the-radar contender from Stanford.
From the 18th hole of her practice round for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Lottie Woad tells Cara Banks about handling increased attention as the defending winner and what she's anticipating from the two courses.
The legendary golf instructor Martin Hall says his farewell to "School of Golf" after 15 years, reflecting on his favorite memories and leaving viewers with the one piece of advice he wants them to remember above all.
Anna Davis reflects on her 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur win before sharing the importance of staying in the moment, a surprise answer about her favorite hole at Augusta and how she can win this year.
LPGA player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman tells Matt Adams she thinks the league's new pace of play rules had a successful debut at the Ford Championship but explains the room for improvement.
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Galleri Classic, where Steve Allan won his first title.
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing unpack Alejandro Tosti's antics in the final round of the Houston Open and why it was a "huge mistake" to not speak to the media and explain himself.
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing share why putting was key for Min Woo Lee and how he was able to remain in control against a strong field for his first PGA Tour triumph at the Houston Open.
Rich Lerner and Mark Rolfing analyze Gary Woodland's journey back to the golf course and discuss his second place finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open.