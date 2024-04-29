Watch Now
McIlroy, Lowry end Zurich Classic in 'great style'
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry react to winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, discussing how they're comfort level and friendship keyed the victory for the duo.
Highlights: Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Stephen Ames was victorious on Sunday
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
Hannah Green discusses her amazing week and comfort level on the course after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Katsuragawa ties course record at ISPS Handa
Yuto Katsuragawa earned his first DP World Tour win in stunning fashion when he tied a course-record 63 strokes at the ISPS Handa Championship at the Taiheiyo Club in Gotemba.
Highlights: Broadhurst leading at MEC
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Paul Broadhurst has the leading heading into the final round.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
Hannah Green discusses the wind being a factor on the back nine and putting herself in a chance to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday.
Highlights: Barron, Alker tied at MEC
Watch highlights from the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Classic, where Doug Barron and Steven Alker are battling for the lead.
Highlights: Tight field featured in Japan
Watch highlights from the second round of action from the ISPS Handa Championship in Gotemba, Japan.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.