Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
JM Eagle LA Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and Co. earned
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Denny Hamlin: ‘I think there’s been worse drivers win a championship than me’
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
Hannah Green successfully defends title at JM Eagle LA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_240428.jpg
Highlights: Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic
nbc_golf_hannahgreeninterview_240428.jpg
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4

Watch Now

McIlroy, Lowry end Zurich Classic in 'great style'

April 28, 2024 09:16 PM
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry react to winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, discussing how they're comfort level and friendship keyed the victory for the duo.
nbc_golf_championshighlights_240428.jpg
2:02
Highlights: Ames wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic
nbc_golf_hannahgreeninterview_240428.jpg
1:55
Green caps off ‘amazing week’ with victory
nbc_gc_ispshlpackage_240428.jpg
1:11
Katsuragawa ties course record at ISPS Handa
nbc_golf_gc_mitsuishiclassic_240427.jpg
1:08
Highlights: Broadhurst leading at MEC
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowery_240427.jpg
8:31
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_greenintv_240427.jpg
1:30
Green ‘comfortable’ at JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_gc_mitsubishihls_240426.jpg
1:16
Highlights: Barron, Alker tied at MEC
nbc_golf_gc_dphighlights_240426.jpg
0:55
Highlights: Tight field featured in Japan
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowryhls_240426.jpg
3:15
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240424.jpg
5:52
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
