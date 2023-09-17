Watch Now
Solheim Cup Preview: Europe no longer underdog
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to explain why Europe is no longer the underdog in the 2023 Solheim Cup and what the United States must do to pull out the victory.
Up Next
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Justin Thomas talks with Kira K. Dixon about the opportunity facing him at the Fortinet Championship and the status of his coaching situation. Max Homa discusses defending his title in Napa.
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
First Tee South Dakota Executive Director Julie Jansa joins Golf Central to discuss her life in golf, how the organization serves children in the community and more.
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Luke Donald's captain's picks describe the significance of making Europe's Ryder Cup team. The Golf Central crew discusses the strengths and weaknesses of the European squad.
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
Hagestad unpacks 'team effort' in Walker Cup win
Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad reflects on what went right in the United States' Sunday performance, what it means to play at St. Andrews and the importance of playing as a team.
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win
United States team was 'strong' in Walker Cup win
The Golf Central crew breaks down the United States' win in the Walker Cup and what was impressive about the victory.
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Gordon Sargent reacts to his Sunday performance at the Walker Cup and the Golf Central crew praises the amateur for maintaining his poise under pressure.
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
The U.S. Walker Cup team isn't taking the GB&I squad for granted this weekend, despite bringing eight of the top 10 ranked amateurs in the world to St. Andrews. Steve Burkowski reports on Golf Central.
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Don't miss the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA Portland Classic from Portland, Oregon.
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
Tripp's top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
Check out Tripp Isenhour's top shots from the month of August, featuring the likes of Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Lucas Glover.
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Several players are headed toward sleepless nights ahead of Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup selections on Tuesday. Hear from some of the bubble candidates on their prospects and hear the Golf Central crew analyze the decisions.