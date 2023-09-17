 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Solheim Cup Preview: Europe no longer underdog

September 17, 2023 01:01 PM
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to explain why Europe is no longer the underdog in the 2023 Solheim Cup and what the United States must do to pull out the victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
9:40
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_oht_230913.jpg
4:33
How Jansa, First Tee serve South Dakota community
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerupdate_230904.jpg
6:13
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
2:18
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usateamdisc_230902.jpg
4:01
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_gordonintvdisc_230903.jpg
4:03
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskireport_230901.jpg
3:33
Rankings mean nothing to U.S. Walker Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_portlandclassicrd1hl_230831.jpg
5:49
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trippstopshotsaugustv2_230830.jpg
7:05
Tripp’s top shots features Thomas, Homa, Hovland
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupseg_230827.jpg
5:28
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Now Playing