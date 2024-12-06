Watch Now
Grass League showcases 'high stakes' par 3 golf
Grass League co-founder Jake Hoselton breaks down how the league works, including the notable pro players involved, how the league was created and what to look forward to with the Troon Access Grass League Championship.
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Tiger Woods' historic year in 2000, explaining how a run like that has yet to be replicated 24 years later.
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge
The Golf Central crew breaks down Max Homa's struggles during Round 2 of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where the 34-year-old couldn't find his way at Gary Player Country Club.
Thomas off to strong start at Hero World Challenge
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis break down Justin Thomas' Round 1 showing at the Hero World Challenge, discussing what the 15-time PGA Tour winner did well to start things off in The Bahamas.
Scheffler opens Hero strong with new putting grip
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee analyze Scottie Scheffler's first-round 67 at the Hero World Challenge, and hear from the defending champion regarding his new putting grip and starting the new year strong.
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
U.S. Ryder Cup pay has become a "hot-button topic" around the PGA Tour, and Brandel Chamblee calls out how this idea could "corrupt" the nature of Ryder Cup participation in an event that is all about "patriotism."
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, taking place at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
Justin Thomas speaks with Rex Hoggard about the birth of daughter Molly Grace and his renewed hopes for the new season after a rough 2024.
Scheffler’s 2025 schedule looking similar to 2024
Scottie Scheffler's the favorite at the Hero World Challenge as the top player in the world, defending champion, and runner-up from two years prior. Todd Lewis provides an update on his plan to play plenty of early golf.
LPGA season in review: Korda, Ko, Thitikul shine
Golf Central takes a look back on the 2024 LPGA season, highlighting the top players, performances and moments -- and what it could all mean for the game moving forward.
Tiger’s role at this year’s Hero World Challenge
Golf Today and several guests look ahead to this year's Hero World Challenge, discussing Tiger Wood's role as host and what he wants from golf in 2025, golfers who could contend at Albany Golf Course, and more.