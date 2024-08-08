 Skip navigation
2024 U.S. Women's Amateur
U.S. Women's Amateur: A 60-year first; medalist among quarterfinalists
Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans
Matthew Berry's 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2024
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 8

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswomensameteurV2_240808.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur, Round 2
nbc_roto_fields_240808__460954.jpg
Would Fields change teammates' fantasy outlooks?
nbc_smx_insiderep82_fowler_240808.jpg
Can Lawrence bring Sexton's win streak to an end?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_uswomensameteurV2_240808.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_roto_fields_240808__460954.jpg
Would Fields change teammates’ fantasy outlooks?
nbc_smx_insiderep82_fowler_240808.jpg
Can Lawrence bring Sexton’s win streak to an end?

Debby throws wrinkle into Wyndham Championship

August 8, 2024 02:26 PM
PGA Tour chief referee Ken Tackett discusses Tropical Storm Debby postponing Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship and how the PGA Tour will fit in 72 holes -- whether 36 come on Sunday or the tournament ends Monday.
oly24_hlf_gow_6646_nbcssegment_240808.jpg
1:31
Olympic women’s golf unpredictable after 36 holes
nbc_golf_gc_lewishit_240807.jpg
5:53
FedExCup spots on the line at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_olypodiumpredv2_240731.jpg
1:51
Podium picks for Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240731.jpg
6:44
Previewing Paris Olympics men’s golf competition
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_240731.jpg
6:56
Schauffele explains what gold medal means to him
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpresserv2_240730.jpg
5:58
Scheffler: Representing USA at Olympics is special
nbc_golf_gc_hoggard_240730.jpg
6:33
Scheffler, Schauffele vying for POY in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_puigrahmpresser_240730.jpg
5:45
Rahm: Paris has been an ‘unbelievable experience’
nbc_golf_gc_lowrymcilroypresser_240730.jpg
6:59
Lowry, McIlroy ‘focused on preparation’ in Paris
nbc_golf_gc_olypredictions_240729.jpg
6:41
Bold golf predictions for Paris Olympics
