Clark: Back is 'getting better everyday'
Wyndham Clark discusses how he is battling through a back injury at the Houston Open and how the course is playing differently from the first day of action.
Is this a ‘resurgent’ Finau at the Houston Open?
Golf Central reflects on Tony Finau's performance headed into Round 2 of the 2024 Houston Open, what's been missing from him in the last year and more.
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
The Golf Central crew looks back on the opening round of the Ford Championship for Nelly Korda, who looks poised for a "major season" with her all-around game.
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance from the first round of the Houston Open.
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Taylor Moore chats with Damon Hack about his Round 1 performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot an impressive 64 to start.
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where the latter shot a 74 to put him near the bottom of the leaderboard.
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
Golf Central breaks down Scottie Scheffler's strong start to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, explaining how it highlights his "mind-numbing consistency" throughout his recent performances.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's highlights from Round 1 at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where he put up a strong score of 65.
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler being the favorite to win the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and any possible dark horse contenders that are worth considering.