Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 2.43.44 PM.png
Three years after being denied as U.S. Junior alternate, Mack Edwards shines around Oakland Hills’ South
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Kyle Larson’s master drive ends with a memorable photo after Brickyard 400 win
Matas Buzelis
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_dps_vardonintvv2_240722.jpg
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Screenshot 2024-07-22 at 2.43.44 PM.png
Three years after being denied as U.S. Junior alternate, Mack Edwards shines around Oakland Hills’ South
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
Long: Kyle Larson’s master drive ends with a memorable photo after Brickyard 400 win
Matas Buzelis
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_dps_vardonintvv2_240722.jpg
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schauffele bests 'physical challenges' at The Open

July 22, 2024 04:19 PM
The Golf Central crew analyzes Xander Schauffele's performance at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, his second major championship victory, where the golfer shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the final round.
nbc_golf_gc_majorseason_240722.jpg
1:20
Recapping the 2024 men’s golf majors
nbc_golf_gc_livefromwrap_240722.jpg
4:18
Americans win all four major championships in 2024
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240720.jpg
1:10
Burns vaults up leaderboard at The Open in Round 3
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240715.jpg
10:27
Åberg working on driver accuracy ahead of The Open
nbc_gc_kaulighls_240714.jpg
2:44
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_toddlewisroyaltroon_240714.jpg
5:37
Players begin prepping for The Open at Royal Troon
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
5:15
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
nbc_golf_gc_kyriacou_coughlinhlreax_240713.jpg
8:13
Kyriacou, Coughlin catch fire to pass, tie Furue
nbc_golf_gc_kcchl_240713.jpg
2:01
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
6:25
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
