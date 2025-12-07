 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Big Ten Football Championship
No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to end Big Ten title drought, lock up top playoff seed
Reality Hot Seat 2025
How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more
Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Big Ten Football Championship
No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to end Big Ten title drought, lock up top playoff seed
Reality Hot Seat 2025
How to watch Reality Hot Seat altcast for Texans vs Chiefs on SNF: Streaming info, time, hosts and more
Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Grass League Championship

December 6, 2025 10:40 PM
Watch the best moments and top shots from the 2025 GL Championship, a 40-team scramble over two days at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona.

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
rockets_mavericks_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Mavs manhandle Rockets in second half
clippers_wolves_251206.jpg
01:56
HLs: Timberwolves complete comeback vs. Clippers
kings_heat_250612.jpg
02:00
Highlights: LaVine, Kings handle Heat in Miami
nbc_cbb_olemissstjohns_251206.jpg
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
bucks_pistons_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons race past Bucks in Motor City
warriors_cavs_251206.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Cavaliers
pitino_thumb.jpg
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_golf_tlewreport_251206.jpg
05:19
Straka surges, Scheffler slips in Round 3
nbc_golf_scottietrouble_251206.jpg
02:59
Scheffler giving ‘bad luck a chance’ at Albany
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_pl_plupdate_251206.jpg
22:15
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
nbc_pl_goalzone_moyes_251206.jpg
42
Moyes on Everton’s chances at Europe: Why not?
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
04:58
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_pl_goalzone_slot_251206.jpg
04:44
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
nbc_pl_goalzone_farke_251206.jpg
03:48
Farke: Leeds’ draw ‘feels like a win tonight’
nbc_pl_leeliv_251206.jpg
13:41
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_goalzone_tanakaintrv_251206.jpg
03:08
Tanaka: Leeds didn’t give up against Liverpool
nbc_pl_goalzone_leevliv_251206.jpg
05:08
Liverpool ‘not good enough’ to finish off Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
01:58
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
01:28
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
01:29
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
03:41
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2v2_251206.jpg
03:09
Ekitike’s brace gives Liverpool 2-0 lead v. Leeds