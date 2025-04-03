HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early Rd. 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
ACC is moving its women’s basketball tournament from Greensboro to the Atlanta area in 2026
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
ACC is moving its women’s basketball tournament from Greensboro to the Atlanta area in 2026
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early Rd. 2
April 3, 2025 02:31 PM
Watch the best shots so far from the second round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.
Latest Clips
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects
10:19
Sarkisian: ‘Never sacrifice character for talent’
05:48
How McCord ‘paints a picture’ in the huddle
11:25
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
11:05
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
10:19
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue