Top News

Megha Ganne, Augusta National Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne sets record with a 63 to lead Lottie Woad at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025: Second-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, Round 1

April 2, 2025 03:46 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from a low-scoring opening round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
nbc_fnia_mockpicks1thru5_v2_250402.jpg
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
nbc_fnia_mockpicks6thru10_v2_250402.jpg
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_csu_rbcomp_v3_250402.jpg
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_csu_omarionhampton_v4_250402.jpg
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_250402.jpg
01:36
Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_roto_basketball_zion_250402.jpg
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
christopher_bell.jpg
01:22
March NASCAR Cup power rankings: Bell surges
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250402.jpg
05:40
Jones’ philosophy on marquee players is ‘flawed’
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?