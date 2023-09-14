 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
USATSI_21390845.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_230914.jpg
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300

Friday Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV info
Notre Dame v NC State
College Football: Week 3 Best Bets - Central Michigan at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
USATSI_21390845.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 2 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_230914.jpg
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1

September 14, 2023 01:33 PM
Check out the best shots from the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd1ehl_230914.jpg
11:24
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhlv2_230910.jpg
11:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroywaterballs_230910.jpg
2:05
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenrd3hl_230909.jpg
12:16
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_irish_230908.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory_230908v3.jpg
1:28
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
15:25
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup
Now Playing