Watch Now
Rory 'close enough' to chase Irish Open leaders
Rory McIlroy bounced back with a bogey-free 66 in Round 2 of the Irish Open, and he recaps his round while highlighting the fan support at The K Club.
Up Next
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
Rory 'close enough' to chase Irish Open leaders
Rory McIlroy bounced back with a bogey-free 66 in Round 2 of the Irish Open, and he recaps his round while highlighting the fan support at The K Club.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
Watch first-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
McIlroy 'pretty encouraged' despite Round 1 score
Bogeys on two of the last three holes led to a "disappointing" end to Round 1 for Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open, but he feels he played better than what he showed on the scorecard.
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Wallace will 'never give up on the Ryder Cup'
Matt Wallace showed some serious emotion when asked about the Ryder Cup after finishing tied for second at the Omega European Masters. Wallace is hoping to be one of Luke Donald's six captain's picks for Team Europe.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Check out the best shots from second-round action of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Golf Central delves into a thrilling final round at the 2025 Danish Golf Championship, where Marco Penge outlasted Rasmus Højgaard in a victory that put a dent in the former's Ryder Cup hopes.
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard holed out for eagle at the 12th hole during the first round of the Danish Golf Championship. As if that was not impressive enough, he holed out for eagle once again just two holes later.
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Check out the best shots from third-round action of the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Germany.