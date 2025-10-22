Watch Now
Big Break returns alongside Good Good Golf in 2026
Blair O'Neal joins Golf Today to discuss why the partnership with Good Good maker her that much more excited to host the return of Big Break and dives into why the show appeals to recreational golfers.
Day optimistic about ‘full-stride’ return in 2026
Jason Day joins Todd Snyder ahead of his return to the PGA Tour at the Bank of Utah Championship to discuss trying new clubs, connecting with his family, and why he feels he'll be at "full stride" in 2026.
Blair O'Neal joins Golf Today to discuss why the partnership with Good Good maker her that much more excited to host the return of Big Break and dives into why the show appeals to recreational golfers.
Will Bradley get another shot at the Ryder Cup?
The Golf Today crew unpacks the "impossible" situations that have plagued Keegan Bradley at the Ryder Cup both as a player and captain before discussing whether he'll get another shot.
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Collin Morikawa asking for “absolute chaos” ahead of the 45th Ryder Cup, analyzing the American golfer not taking any blame for poor fan behavior at Bethpage Black.
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
Lanny Wadkins joins Golf Today to talk about the 'disgraceful' behavior of fans at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage and why the PGA of America and USGA should not return to New York in the near future.
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
Geoff Ogilvy joins Golf Today to discuss his approach to being captain of the international team for the President's Cup, using strategies seen in the Ryder Cup to inspire his plan of action in 2026.
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
Presidents Cup United States team captain Brandt Snedeker joins Golf Today to talk about what he learned being a vice captain at the Ryder Cup and how he will approach his captaincy in Medinah.
U.S. needs ‘European template’ in Ryder Cup play
Rich Lerner joins Golf Today for final thoughts around the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why the PGA of America has "a lot to consider" after Bethpage, the "bigness" of Rory McIlroy, and where the U.S. goes from here.
‘Sun is shining’ on McIlroy after stellar 2025
Rory McIlroy keeps ticking off career goals after a very rewarding season in 2025, but he doesn't plan on slowing down.