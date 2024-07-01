 Skip navigation
Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3ehl_240701.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 3
morganstickneythumbnail.jpg
Stickney breaks world record at Paralympic Trials

Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3ehl_240701.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 3
morganstickneythumbnail.jpg
Stickney breaks world record at Paralympic Trials

Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces

July 1, 2024 12:54 PM
Frank Bensel Jr. shares how he accomplished a rare feat at the U.S. Senior Open, becoming the first player in USGA championship history to make back-to-back holes-in-one.
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
8:38
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
6:34
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_amyyang_240626.jpg
5:53
Yang puts first major win into perspective
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
9:54
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
6:36
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
