Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts
Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox to discuss their first appearance at the tournament.
Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox to discuss their first appearance at the tournament.
Roundtable: PIF hurdles, Pebble Beach shortened
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV and PIF, Wyndham Clark winning a shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what the current state of golf is in 2024.
Shortening Pebble Beach was a 'difficult' decision
PGA Tour Rules Official Gary Young joins Golf Today to discuss what went into the decision to shorten this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes due to inclement weather.
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Wyndham Clark details how he found out about his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory after the event was shortened to 54 holes, what worked in his putting game and much more.
How Langston Golf Club included African Americans
Continuing Black History Month, Jeffrey Wright tells the story of Langston Golf Club and how it was instrumental in the growth of the game of golf for African Americans.
Comparing Spyglass, Pebble Beach driving distances
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Today to review differences in driving distance at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill over the years and highlight why these stats matter ahead of this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview: Aon Swing 5, Next 10
Golf Today highlights notable golfers making up the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 ahead of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
PGA Tour, SSG deal close to becoming official
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to report on the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group closing in on a $3 billion investment deal.
TaylorMade Qi10 family increases confidence
Matt Adams breaks down the qualities of the Qi10 family of metal woods from TaylorMade.
Roundtable: Sponsor exemptions, amateurs to LIV
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today for a writer's roundtable about the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, PGA Tour sponsor exemptions and how the Tour needs to change in order to prevent top amateurs from heading to LIV Golf.