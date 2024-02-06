 Skip navigation
Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts

February 6, 2024 12:11 PM
Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox to discuss their first appearance at the tournament.
