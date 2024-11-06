Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/haetet72e5u35blsfzpw
Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GOLF: OCT 29 East Lake Cup
NCAA golf fall recap: Title favorites, surprises, disappointments
Jose Ramirez
2024 Cleveland Guardians recap: José Ramírez, elite bullpen push Guardians to ALCS
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lincicomeintv_241106.jpg
Lincicome explains her decision to retire
nbc_gt_harringtonintv_241106.jpg
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/haetet72e5u35blsfzpw
Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GOLF: OCT 29 East Lake Cup
NCAA golf fall recap: Title favorites, surprises, disappointments
Jose Ramirez
2024 Cleveland Guardians recap: José Ramírez, elite bullpen push Guardians to ALCS
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_gt_lincicomeintv_241106.jpg
Lincicome explains her decision to retire
nbc_gt_harringtonintv_241106.jpg
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf

November 6, 2024 12:42 PM
Legendary LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad, a 24-year-old native of Sweden, joined Golf Today to talk about her transition from college to professional golf after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2025.
Up Next
nbc_gt_lincicomeintv_241106.jpg
6:55
Lincicome explains her decision to retire
Now Playing
nbc_gt_harringtonintv_241106.jpg
4:55
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lindbladintv_241106.jpg
4:55
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Now Playing
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
11:55
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Now Playing
nbc_gt_rooyenintv_241106.jpg
7:51
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
Now Playing
nbc_golf_timonealintv_241030.jpg
5:53
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_241030.jpg
5:32
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_241030.jpg
8:40
PGA Tour golfers have ‘concerns’ about proposal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_changesdiscussion_241029.jpg
11:46
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
3:26
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Now Playing