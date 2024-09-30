 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_bougoal3_240930.jpg
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Saints

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB All-Star Game
MLB scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys
DJ Uiagalelei Brock Glenn
Florida State lists Uiagalelei and Glenn as co-starters
WNBA
WNBA teams allowed to protect up to six players for upcoming expansion draft for Golden State

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sougoal1_240930.jpg
Harwood-Bellis pulls one back v. Bournemouth
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_bougoal3_240930.jpg
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 3-0 in front of Saints

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup

September 30, 2024 03:42 PM
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team's lack of depth a significant contributor.
nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
7:01
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rahmroundtable_240930.jpg
3:34
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_9bestshotspc_240930.jpg
3:13
Highlights: Bets shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
nbc_golf_gt_solheimreacs_240916.jpg
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
nbc_gt_nordqvist_240911.jpg
3:47
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
nbc_gt_jimmyfallonsegment_240911.jpg
13:37
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled
nbc_gt_rahmannouncement_240911.jpg
1:00
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
nbc_gt_rorysegment_240911.jpg
2:57
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
nbc_gt_lexithompson_240911.jpg
3:44
Thompson’s been a fixture for U.S. at Solheim Cup
