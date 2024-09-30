Watch Now
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team's lack of depth a significant contributor.
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team's lack of depth a significant contributor.
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
The Golf Today crew discusses how Jon Rahm will look to stay within the rulebook and participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup next year for the European team.
Highlights: Bets shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Take a look at the nine best shots from the 2024 Presidents Cup, featuring highlights from Max Homa, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
World Golf Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara joins Golf Today to announce he’ll be retiring from professional golf after this week’s Pure Insurance Championship, discussing the highlights from his legendary career.
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Karen Stupples joins Golf Today to discuss the fallout from the delays at the Solheim Cup on Friday and ponder who the next captains might be.
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
Amy Rogers walks with Solheim Cup captain's pick Anna Nordqvist, who shares how she'll be able to use experience to her advantage as a nine-time participant, what it's been like to compete against Lexi Thompson and more.
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled
Jimmy Fallon joins Golf Today to discuss the Cardigan Classic between himself and DJ Khaled, break down his love for golf, remember his experiences with Tiger Woods and more.
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
Jon Rahm needs to play four DP World Tour events to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup team even as a captain's pick, and Rahm intends to play upcoming events in order to keep his standing.
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
Rory McIlroy claims he's not trying to send a message with the PGA Tour vs. LIV match featuring himself, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka -- but what will the match mean for the future of golf?