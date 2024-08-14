 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London
TOUR Championship - Final Round
FedExCup 101: How the Tour’s playoffs work
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_rbs_jazzinjury_240814.jpg
Yankees need replacement for Chisolm amid injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Previews
Hideki Matsuyama tells reporters he was robbed during post-Olympic layover in London
TOUR Championship - Final Round
FedExCup 101: How the Tour’s playoffs work
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
nbc_rbs_michaelharris_240814__220075.jpg
What to expect in Harris’ return to Braves
nbc_rbs_jazzinjury_240814.jpg
Yankees need replacement for Chisolm amid injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy looking to 'get over the line' at FedExCup

August 14, 2024 04:23 PM
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_mcilroypresser_240814.jpg
6:47
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240814.jpg
3:25
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewis_240813.jpg
4:28
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimgallagher_240813.jpg
8:14
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiakopresser_240813.jpg
6:54
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_riannemalixi_240813.jpg
6:47
Malixi: ‘Surreal’ to win two USGA championships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlanddiscussion_240813.jpg
7:28
Hovland getting ‘back on track’ for 2024 FedExCup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_snedeker_240812.jpg
2:37
Snedeker ‘humbled’ to receive Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_olyrecap_240812.jpg
4:49
2024 Paris Olympics proved ‘golf is a global game’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakohof_240812.jpg
4:18
Ko is ‘class personified’ with gold medal secured
Now Playing