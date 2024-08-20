Watch Now
Lewis aims to 'recreate magic' from 2013 AIG Open
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss key players to watch out for ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss key players to watch out for ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the narrative around money in professional golf, the difficulties of a potential PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and more.
AIG Women’s Open meets challenging St. Andrews
Golf Today discusses the ways that St. Andrews will cause difficulties in the AIG Women's Open, the state of Nelly Korda's game and more.
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
Arron Oberholser breaks down Jordan Spieth's wrist injury using his own experience with the surgery and what the future looks like for Spieth.
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his Olympics experience, how he is approaching his run to try and win the Tour Championship and the responsibility he feels to grow the tour.
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.