Keys for RSM leaders entering final round

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love scores 3 TDs as No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelms injury-ravaged Syracuse 70-7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 UAB at Georgia
UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/aee084c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/2809x1580+0+146/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd1%2F7d%2Ffb75dd634620b7d8fdc5b16887b0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247970609
Jeeno Thitikul leads Nelly Korda by six in bid for CME Group Tour Champ., title defense
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndsyrrecap_251122.jpg
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love scores 3 TDs as No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelms injury-ravaged Syracuse 70-7
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 UAB at Georgia
UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/aee084c/2147483647/strip/false/crop/2809x1580+0+146/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd1%2F7d%2Ffb75dd634620b7d8fdc5b16887b0%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2247970609
Jeeno Thitikul leads Nelly Korda by six in bid for CME Group Tour Champ., title defense
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndsyrrecap_251122.jpg
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Keys for RSM leaders entering final round

November 22, 2025 06:05 PM
Sami Valimaki, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Rodgers and Zac Blair recap their third round at The RSM Classic and discuss the keys to victory on Sunday.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_penske_251122.jpg
01:14
Valimaki on the cusp of history at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_nellydeskreax_251122.jpg
06:18
Nelly in ‘great position’ after CME Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_jeenohighlights_251122.jpg
13:27
How dominant Thitikul is ‘taking the reins’ at CME
nbc_golf_17thhole_251122.jpg
03:06
Reid analyzes 17th hole at Tiburón Golf Club
nbc_gc_rexreport_251121.jpg
05:28
Emotions running high for bubble players at RSM
nbc_gc_korda_251121.jpg
02:50
Korda surges up CME leaderboard in Round 2
nbc_lpga_thitikulintrv_251121.jpg
03:14
Jeeno feels even ‘better than yesterday’ at CME
nbc_golf_rsmleadersintrs_251120.jpg
01:49
Ghim, Thompson, Hoey share RSM Classic lead at -10
nbc_golf_thitikul_251120.jpg
05:24
Thitikul feeling relaxed after 67 opener at CME
nbc_golf_nelly_251120.jpg
04:28
Korda was ‘off her game’ in Round 1 at Tiburón
nbc_golf_harrisenglish_251120.jpg
07:12
English says PGA Tour will ‘keep evolving’
nbc_golf_kupchosegment_251119.jpg
08:43
Kupcho feels ‘good momentum’ ahead of CME
nbc_golf_amyreport_251119.jpg
08:26
Kessler ‘very optimistic’ about state of LPGA
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
04:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
04:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
06:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
05:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
09:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
02:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ndsyrrecap_251122.jpg
03:57
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
01:12
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse
nbc_cfb_ndvsmiamichat_251122.jpg
05:15
Where will Notre Dame-Miami playoff debate land?
nbc_cfb_nd4tds_251122.jpg
03:08
Notre Dame opens with four TDs in eight minutes
nbc_cfb_lovetd3_251122.jpg
01:39
Love runs away for 68-yard touchdown
oly_ssm1500_stolz_251122.jpg
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssw1500_bowepodium_251122.jpg
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
lac_cha.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251122.jpg
01:49
Price matches Love’s TD with one of his own
nbc_cfb_lovetd_251122.jpg
01:30
Love breaks off long touchdown run vs. Syracuse
oly_ssm500_stoltzpodium_251122.jpg
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
nbc_pl_howeintr_251122.jpg
02:53
Howe: Newcastle ‘close to our very best’ v. City
nbc_pl_pepintr_251122.jpg
02:16
Guardiola assesses City’s performance in loss
nbc_pl_update_251122.jpg
09:20
PL Update: Forest run riot at Anfield
nbc_cfb_ndpick62_251122.jpg
01:20
Moore puts ND up 21-0 before offense takes field
nbc_cfb_nddefensetd2_251122.jpg
01:56
Talich returns blocked punt for Notre Dame TD
nbc_cfb_notredamepick6_251122.jpg
02:01
Stroman pick-six gives Notre Dame early lead
nbc_rugby_irevrsa_251122.jpg
16:35
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 24, IRE 13
nbc_pl_newmc_251122.jpg
13:11
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man City Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_barnesintv_251122.jpg
02:15
Barnes reflects on Newcastle’s ‘mad game’ v. City
nbc_pl_newmcpostgame_251122.jpg
01:52
Newcastle set a new standard with win v. Man City
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251122.jpg
03:59
Barnes strikes Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251122.jpg
01:16
Dias answers right back for Man City v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251122.jpg
01:53
Barnes nets Newcastle’s opener against Man City
nbc_pl_wolcryhl_251122.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 12
nbc_rugby_walvnzhl_251122.jpg
15:11
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: NZL 52, WAL 26
nbc_pl_bouvwhu_251122.jpg
08:41
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_slotpostgameintv_251122.jpg
03:38
Slot: Liverpool ‘struggled a lot’ against Forest
nbc_pl_brentfordbrighton_251122.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Brentford Matchweek 12