Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Players discuss how they're approaching the RSM Classic, with everything from PGA Tour status to Signature Event qualification on the line on St. Simons Island.
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
Adam Schenk joins Golf Today to discuss why he began putting with one hand and how the technique helped him win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the amount of golf top PGA Tour golfers are participating in this fall, and if the sport's elite are playing enough as it is.
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
With Rory McIlroy securing his seventh race to Dubai, Golf Today discusses Rory's connection to Seve Ballesteros and the effect of Ballesteros on European golf.
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Our roundtable breaks down the verve around European golf since late summer and how golf can grab viewers during the busy fall sports calendar.
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to talk about Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump's performances at the LPGA 2025 pro-am, The Annika. Nichols also previews the CME Group Tour Championship, the LPGA's last event of the season.
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
Amy Rogers reports on the latest regarding Nelly Korda, who is returning from a neck injury after extensive rehab.
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
Brentley Romine shares how the Annika is a "massive competitive leap" for Kai Trump, where she is making her LPGA debut, while discussing how she has handled the spotlight and what she brings to the course.
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
Play-by-play commentator Kate Scott joins Golf Today, discussing Caitlin Clark's presence at The ANNIKA and how she's been able to take the country by storm.
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
Nelly Korda joins Golf Today from The Annika Pro-Am, where she's playing alongside WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, to reflect on her return from a neck injury, how Clark brings people together across sports and more.