Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report live from the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has brought to the table at Sea Island Golf Course.
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report live from the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has brought to the table at Sea Island Golf Course.
Slumbers discusses 'stability' of pro golf
Martin Slumbers joins Golf Today to explain his decision to step down as R&A CEO at the end of the year, discuss the future of professional golf given the sport's modern landscape and more.
Korda reflects on season, comments on slow play
Nelly Korda sits down with the media to discuss her recent win at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, reflect on her season as a whole, weigh in on the pace of play discussion and more.
Lexi's last event at CME Group Tour Championship?
Amy Rogers reports that Lexi Thompson is in "good spirits" ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship, which likely will be the final event she competes in on the LPGA Tour for the foreseeable future.
Golfers 'optimistic' about changes to PGA Tour
Brian Harman and Ben Griffin discuss why they're excited to see the PGA Tour "push the envelope" with changes coming in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes and number of fully-exempt players.
Ewing happy to finish career on a 'high note'
Ally Ewing joins Golf Today to discuss why she's retiring at the end of the season, playing in her last LPGA Tournament and playing with "freedom" during the last few months.
Making sense of PGA Tour's sweeping changes
Rex Hoggard details and discusses how players are reacting to changes that are coming to the PGA Tour in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes at nearly every event, as well as the number of fully-exempt players.
McIlroy's win in Dubai 'important psychologically'
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to discuss the importance of Rory McIlroy's triumph at the DP World Tour Championship and what it means for his confidence, as well as the report of Americans getting paid at the Ryder Cup.
Korda's historic season; Slow play storylines
Beth Ann Nichols goes inside Nelly Korda's historic season after her seventh LPGA Tour win after The Annika, highlighting the resilience she's displayed, and discusses slow play that continues to plague the LPGA Tour.
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
Bernhard Langer sits down with Golf Today to discuss his dramatic Charles Schwab Championship win to keep his 18-year streak alive, rehabbing his torn Achilles from March, the pride he has in his longevity and more.