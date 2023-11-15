Watch Now
Zhang details 'incredible' first year on LPGA Tour
Rose Zhang discusses her rookie season on the LPGA Tour and what she learned both on and off the course in 2023.
Rose Zhang discusses her rookie season on the LPGA Tour and what she learned both on and off the course in 2023.
Love III: No division on U.S. Ryder Cup team
Davis Love III offers the inside knowledge on the U.S. team's approach to the Ryder Cup and refutes the reports of disharmony.
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
Camilo Villegas joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of winning the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his first PGA Tour win in nine years and since the passing of his daughter in 2020 .
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
Amy Rogers and the Golf Today crew react to the LPGA and CME Group agreeing on a two-year extension through 2025, and what an increased purse means for the competitors.
Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour's policy board and gets the perspectives of players on the significance of Rory's decision.
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Billy Horschel joins Golf Today to discuss how he's looking to gain control in his game and what the PGA Tour should look for in terms of its partnerships.
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, explaining the advantages of PING's three new PLD Milled putter models, inspired by Tour professionals.
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023
Viktor Hovland meets with the press ahead of the DP World Tour Championship to discuss his play in 2023, what he does when he's not golfing and what it meant to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
From no wins last year to four victories this season, Celine Boutier tells Golf Today what the biggest differences are in her game, beginning with confidence and taking advantage of more opportunities.