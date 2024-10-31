 Skip navigation
Top News

00POZ00000EJMCr2AP.png
Rising Aussie pro says he’s lost vision in left eye, vows ‘to conquer any obstacle’
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_879,w_1172,x_62,y_0/c_scale,h_1065,w_1420/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/j9rqudkkgoum2ai47lbt
October’s winners and losers on the recruiting trail
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Malachi Goodman.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Paramus Catholic High School Offensive Lineman Malachi Goodman

Top Clips

nbc_dps_introworldseriesreview_241031.jpg
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
nbc_pft_tuacomments_241031.jpg
Florio: Tua is paid to catch ball on shotgun snaps
nbc_pft_headcoachesqb_241031.jpg
Inside an NFL HC’s decision process to bench a QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1

October 31, 2024 09:40 AM
Watch highlights from the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Up Next
nbc_golf_japanclassicround1_241031.jpg
7:21
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart2_241030.jpg
10:44
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyroundtablepart1_241030.jpg
7:44
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_241030.jpg
5:32
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgahl_241027.jpg
1:16
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_maybankrd3_241026_copy.jpg
6:12
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgahighlights_241024.jpg
2:40
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
7:36
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Now Playing
hannah_green.jpg
5:08
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 4
Now Playing