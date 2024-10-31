Watch Now
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss the biggest storylines on the 2024 LPGA Tour, including Charley Hull's breakout performance, Nelly Korda's season and more.
Debating Korda vs. Ko for LPGA Player of the Year
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss whether Nelly Korda's early season success will trump Lydia Ko's recent victories for the LPGA Player of the Year award.
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss some of the biggest storylines surrounding the LPGA Tour, including Ruoning Yin winning the Maybank Championship and Caitlin Clark's upcoming LPGA pro-am appearance.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from Round 1 of the 2024 Maybank Championship, taking place at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Golf Today discusses whether Hannah Green is one of the most underrated golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda's health status and Caitlin Clark playing in the pro-am at The Annika.