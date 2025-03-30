 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
Competitors express displeasure in the racing at end of Martinsville Xfinity event
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin repeats as world figure skating champion with 6 quadruple jumps
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025
2025 World Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3

March 29, 2025 09:21 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third round of the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
5:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
2:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
1:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
14:32
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayfinal_250309.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgabluebaysrd3hl_240308.jpg
9:11
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_bluebay_250307.jpg
7:44
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 2
nbc_golf_lgpabayround1_250306.jpg
11:53
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
nbc_lpga_hsbcfinalround_250302.jpg
12:05
HLs: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgaround3_250301.jpg
16:02
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 3
Now Playing

nbc_golf_lpga_hsbcrd2_250228.jpg
05:57
Highlights: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Rd. 2

nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
19:43
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
01:49
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win
nbc_cyc_voltastage6finish_250329.jpg
10:11
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6 finish
craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
02:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
07:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
05:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
02:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
07:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance