Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas St. at Connecticut
UConn vs. Louisville season opener moved to Navy due to government shutdown
NCAA Football: California at Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech over California 42-34 in double overtime
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Eastern Michigan
Ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players refused to cooperate with NCAA gambling investigation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 3

October 25, 2025 01:01 PM
Watch the best moments from the third round of the LPGA Tour's Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown at New Korea Country Club in Goyang, Republic of Korea.
nbc_golf_lpga_internatcrownrd2hl_251024.jpg
14:56
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 2
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
nbc_golf_bmwfinalrd_251019.jpg
8:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
2:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
5:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
5:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
0:31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
9:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
08:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
07:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
07:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251025.jpg
42
Kostoulas heads Brighton within one of Man United
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251025.jpg
51
Welbeck’s incredible free-kick gives Brighton life
nbc_pl_mugoal3v2_251025.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo nets Man United’s third against Brighton
nbc_pl_mugoal2v2_251025.jpg
01:06
Casemiro’s deflected shot doubles Man Utd’s lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1v3_251025.jpg
01:27
Cunha curls Manchester United ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_sunheroesintvv2_251025.jpg
01:57
Sunderland showed ‘a lot of character’ v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chesun_251025.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Sunderland Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_chesunpostgame_251025.jpg
01:55
Reactions from Sunderland’s shock win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251025.jpg
02:00
Guimaraes’ 90th-minute strike gives Newcastle lead
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251025.jpg
01:48
Talbi stuns Chelsea with 93rd-minute winner
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251025.jpg
01:26
Lukic heads Fulham level with Newcastle
oly_gampb_zoujingyuan_251025.jpg
04:32
Jingyuan captures gold for China in parallel bars
oly_gamv_carlosyulo_251025.jpg
03:28
Yulo captures vault gold at gymnastics worlds
oly_gawbb_zhangqingying_251025.jpg
05:25
Zhang claims first world title on balance beam
oly_gamhb_brodymalone_251025.jpg
06:49
Malone wins second horizontal bar world title
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251025.jpg
01:05
Murphy’s press gives Newcastle 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_sungoal1_251025.jpg
01:18
Isidor equalizes for Sunderland against Chelsea
nbc_pl_reallovelydayritualspromo_251025.jpg
01:31
Premier League fans celebrate the love of the game
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251025.jpg
01:22
Garnacho drills Chelsea in front of Sunderland
nbc_pl_timhowardpenalty_251025v2.jpg
03:16
Howard takes on the Tennessee women’s soccer team
nbc_pl_westhamanalysis_251025.jpg
03:31
West Ham in a state of peril after loss to Leeds
1920x1080_PaulaMoltzanR.jpg
06:53
Moltzan steams to 2nd in Soelden GS; Shiffrin 4th
oly_fswom_alysaliufree_251025.jpg
08:57
Liu second to Glenn at ISU Grand Prix Cup of China
nbc_nba_phxvslac_251024.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers beat Suns as Harden drops 30
nbc_nba_minvslal_251024.jpg
02:02
HLs: Doncic goes for 49, Lakers wax Timberwolves
nbc_nba_gswvspor_251024.jpg
01:59
HLs: Trail Blazers scorch Warriors in Portland
nbc_nba_utahvssac_251024.jpg
02:01
Highlights: LaVine, Kings hold off Jazz
nbc_nba_detvshouv2_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
nbc_nba_wshvsdal_251024.jpg
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
nbc_nba_sasvsnop_251024.jpg
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller