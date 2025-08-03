 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round.jpg
WATCH: Mimi Rhodes’ tee shot ricochets off another ball for insane hole-in-one
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (4).jpg
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit crew
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round.jpg
WATCH: Mimi Rhodes’ tee shot ricochets off another ball for insane hole-in-one
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round (4).jpg
Women’s golf majors in 2025: Schedule and locations for the biggest events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit crew
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 4

August 3, 2025 02:04 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from the final round at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
2:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
1:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
06:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_nas_pitcrews_250803.jpg
03:19
Jackman is ‘the quarterback’ of a NASCAR pit crew
nbc_nas_bubbafeature_250803.jpg
02:17
‘Believe in yourself:' Bubba reflects on Indy win
nbc_imsa_intrv_gold_250803.jpg
01:08
Goldburg ‘strongly disagrees’ with contact ruling
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250803.jpg
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
nbc_imsa_lambo_extended_250803.jpg
19:43
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Road America
nbc_imsa_porschera_250803.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road America
nbc_imsa_mustang_extended_250803.jpg
16:56
Highlights: 2025 Mustang Challenge at Road America
oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww400im_womens400medley_250803.jpg
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
oly_swm400im_mens400medley_250803.jpg
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
oly_swm1500f_mens1500free_250803.jpg
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
nbc_tdf_femmesstage8_250802.jpg
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
WeathertechQuals__996011.jpg
13:10
Qualifying highlights: Motul SportsCar Grand Prix
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd3hl_250802.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes