 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Nelly Korda does it again, makes major Chevron her record-tying fifth straight title
NASCAR: GEICO 500
Talladega NASCAR Cup results: Tyler Reddick collects first win of the season
NASCAR: GEICO 500
Tyler Reddick triumphs at Talladega in wild finish

Top Clips

nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240421.jpg
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Nelly Korda does it again, makes major Chevron her record-tying fifth straight title
NASCAR: GEICO 500
Talladega NASCAR Cup results: Tyler Reddick collects first win of the season
NASCAR: GEICO 500
Tyler Reddick triumphs at Talladega in wild finish

Top Clips

nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240421.jpg
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda after fifth straight: 'Can finally breathe'

April 21, 2024 06:50 PM
Nelly Korda reflects on the nerves of the back nine in Round 4 of the Chevron Championship and how she's been able to sustain her dominance while winning five straight LPGA starts.
Up Next
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240421.jpg
1:28
Korda after fifth straight: ‘Can finally breathe’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_koointv_240421.jpg
1:33
Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd3highlights_240420.jpg
6:26
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
17:44
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
4:00
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgnellykordahl_240419.jpg
4:34
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2pt1_240419.jpg
12:56
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgalopezboothintv_240419.jpg
5:29
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
Now Playing