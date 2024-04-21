Watch Now
Korda after fifth straight: 'Can finally breathe'
Nelly Korda reflects on the nerves of the back nine in Round 4 of the Chevron Championship and how she's been able to sustain her dominance while winning five straight LPGA starts.
Low-am Koo confident after ending Chevron in style
Jasmine Koo shows off the mark on her ball from the advertisement sign that saved her second shot on the 72nd hole at the Chevron Championship -- which she finished as low amateur, walking away with tons of confidence.
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Check out the top shots and moments from Round 3 of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year.
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
Nelly Korda explains how she came to the mindset that has her in the running for a fifth-straight win, and the Golf Central crew explains what they've seen from Korda at the Chevron Championship.
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Check out the top shots and moments from Round 2 of the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf major of the year.
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf
So Yeon Ryu speaks with Amy Rogers about her emotions upon retiring from golf at the LPGA's Chevron Championship and what she's looking forward to her in her next chapter.
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's second-round 69 at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
Look back at the best shots and moments from early window action in Round 2 at the 2024 Chevron Championship, taking place at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
With Nelly Korda chasing the American record of winning five straight LPGA starts, Nancy Lopez -- the current record-holder -- shares what it feels like to be on such a run, as well as some of the challenges.