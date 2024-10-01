Adare Manor in Ireland almost too good to be true

 Skip navigation
October 1, 2024 09:32 AM
For top notch golf, next level service, and everything in between, golfers need not look further than Adare Manor in Ireland, which will play host to the 2027 Ryder Cup.