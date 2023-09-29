Skip navigation
Magic moment: Fitz makes most of first fourballs
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Getting late early: Europe exerts will on U.S.
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Things To Learn: Notre Dame cannot afford a hangover heading to Duke on Saturday
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Is the WNBA MVP voting process flawed?
Takeaways from Lions’ TNF win over Packers
Lillard’s ‘messy divorce’ with the Trail Blazers
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Magic moment: Fitz makes most of first fourballs
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Getting late early: Europe exerts will on U.S.
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Things To Learn: Notre Dame cannot afford a hangover heading to Duke on Saturday
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Is the WNBA MVP voting process flawed?
Takeaways from Lions’ TNF win over Packers
Lillard’s ‘messy divorce’ with the Trail Blazers
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Rahm/Hojgaard tie Scheffler/Koepka
September 29, 2023 02:28 PM
Watch highlights from the 2023 Ryder Cup's Day 1 fourball match, where Team Europe's Jon Rahm/Nicolai Hojgaard were able to salvage a tie against Team USA's Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka.
