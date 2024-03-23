Watch Now
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Up Next
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
Evaluating Thomas' struggles at Valspar
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' struggles and concentration during Round 3 at the Valspar Championship.
Mitchell ‘impressive’ at Valspar Championship
Mitchell 'impressive' at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central crew evaluates Keith Mitchell's performance through three rounds of the Valspar Championship, where he leads the field with one day of play remaining.
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
A confident Keith Mitchell made quite the move in the Valspar Championship on Saturday's Moving Day (presented by Penske), capping it off with a hole-out eagle on 18.
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from third-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Golf Central looks at Stewart Cink's strong performance in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship, while the veteran discusses changes to his game that have proven extremely effective.
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3
Thomas 'in a great place' going into Valspar Rd. 3
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from second-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Chandler Phillips says it was just "one of those days" battling difficult conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship but finds himself in great position entering the weekend.
Streelman recaps ‘challenging’ Round 2 conditions
Streelman recaps 'challenging' Round 2 conditions
Kevin Streelman discusses the "challenging" conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship while finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18, as well as the back story of his new ball marker.
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
Spieth aims to 'tighten things up' at Valspar
The Golf Central crew evaluates Jordan Spieth's first day at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the veteran reflects on his performance and how he'll approach the second round.