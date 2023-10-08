 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame offense unravels in 33-20 loss at Louisville
MLB: ALDS-Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
McCord, Harrison and No. 4 Ohio State roar back in the second half to bury Maryland 37-17

nbc_cfb_michminnrecap_231007.jpg
Michigan’s depth shows up in Minnesota win
nbc_cfb_corummccarthyintv_231007.jpg
McCarthy, Corum highlight selflessness of team
nbc_cfb_michiganpostgameintvs_231007.jpg
Defense dominates for Michigan vs. Minnesota

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Champ makes move at Sanderson Farms Championship

October 7, 2023 08:59 PM
Cameron Champ made a big move during Round 3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, setting himself up in a favorable position heading into the final day of play.
nbc_golf_penskev3_231007_1920x1080_2270669379835.jpg
1:27
Champ makes move at Sanderson Farms Championship
NBC_Golf_Sanderson_231006.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gt_rileyint_231004.jpg
7:02
Riley eyeing a spot in the 2024 Signature events
nbc_golf_gt_abergatsanderson_231004.jpg
6:35
Aberg honoring his commitment to Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231004.jpg
7:17
Thompson receives invite to compete on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
4:44
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Mackenzie Hughes
6:52
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Hayden Buckley
7:36
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
nbc_golf_gt_hojgaard_230918.jpg
8:09
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
nbc_golf_gt_sergiogarcia_230918.jpg
2:55
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
nbc_golf_fortinetchampfinalrdhlv2_230917.jpg
8:24
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Final Round
